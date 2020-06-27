Sports News

Ghana midfielder Kwame Bonsu faces uncertain future at Esperance

Tunisian giants Esperance de Tunis are reportedly opened to selling Ghana midfielder Kwame Bonsu despite his strong form for the team.

Bonsu joined the Blood and Gold side on a four-year deal from Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko last year.



He swiftly established himself at the club with impressive performances in the domestic league as well as the CAF Champions League.



But the 24-year-old enforcer could move away from the Stade Olympique de Radès following reports that the club have opened negotiations with Turkish SuperLiga side Yeni Malatyaspor over the possibility of re-signing Ghaylan Al-Shalali.

Coach Mouin Chaabani is reported to be keen on signing the experienced Tunisian midfielder this summer having already promoted four young players from the club’s second team.



Esperance seeks to strengthen its ranks with prominent players before the start of the new season to restore the League Championship and the CAF Champions League.



Bonsu made a total of 19 appearances and scored one goal in all competitions for the side last term.

