Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus travels with Ajax for Europa League match against Lille

Kudus was part of a 21-man squad named by manager Erik Ten Haag.

Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus travelled with his Ajax teammates for the Europa League round of 32 first-leg clash against Lille in France.

The 20-year-old who recently returned from injury will be hoping to make his Europa League bow when they engage the French side on Thursday.



The former Ghana U-20 star played a role in Ajax’s victory over Heracles over the weekend as he makes his way into the team following months out with injury.



Manager Ten Haag is managing the player’s situation by warming him into the team gradually.

Mohammed Kudus has made five Eredivisie appearances, scoring a goal and providing three assists.



His only champions league game was against Liverpool, a game he hobbled off with injury after just 9 minutes.



Dutch borns Ghanaian Brian Brobbey has also been included in the team.