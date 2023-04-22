Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey features for Arsenal in 3-3 draw with Southampton

Ghana international, Thomas Partey was in action for Arsenal on Friday night when the team locked horns with Southampton in the English Premier League.
The midfielder started for his team in the home match played at the Emirates Stadium.
In a game Arsenal was tipped to cruise to an easy win, Southampton proved to be tough customers and almost secured a shock win.
The Saints started the game well and scored in the first minute through Carlos Alcaraz.
Later in the 14th minute, a Theo Walcott equaliser doubled the lead for Southampton.
Six minutes later, A Gabriel Martinelli strike halved the deficit for Arsenal.
While Southampton will score through Duje Caleta-Car in the 66th minute to take a 3-1 lead, goals from Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka late in the game ensured Arsenal drew 3-3 at fulltime.
Thomas Partey today lasted the entire duration of the match and put on a good display for the Gunners.
- Leeroy Owusu scores as Willem II Tilburg record 4-0 victory over Top Oss
- Europa League: Youngster Jeremie Frimpong scores to help Bayer Leverkusen to advance to semis
- Conference League: Kasim Adams scores in extra time to send Basel to semis
- Yaw Dabo get customized Ajax shirt during meeting with Kudus in Amsterdam
- In terms of pedigree, I believe Danlad Ibrahim is ahead of Frederick Asare – Opoku Ntim
- Read all related articles