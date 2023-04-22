1
Menu
Sports

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey features for Arsenal in 3-3 draw with Southampton

How Ghanaians Reacted To Thomas Partey's Performance Against Chelsea With 13 Days To Start World Cup Ghana international, Thomas Partey

Sat, 22 Apr 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Thomas Partey was in action for Arsenal on Friday night when the team locked horns with Southampton in the English Premier League.

The midfielder started for his team in the home match played at the Emirates Stadium.

In a game Arsenal was tipped to cruise to an easy win, Southampton proved to be tough customers and almost secured a shock win.

The Saints started the game well and scored in the first minute through Carlos Alcaraz.

Later in the 14th minute, a Theo Walcott equaliser doubled the lead for Southampton.

Six minutes later, A Gabriel Martinelli strike halved the deficit for Arsenal.

While Southampton will score through Duje Caleta-Car in the 66th minute to take a 3-1 lead, goals from Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka late in the game ensured Arsenal drew 3-3 at fulltime.

Thomas Partey today lasted the entire duration of the match and put on a good display for the Gunners.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Social media users mourn lady shot 5 times by her boyfriend in Kumasi
‘Greatest danger to forests of Ghana was Sir John’ – Report
Gifty Anti speaks on marriage separation rumours
Yonny Kulendi is next CJ - New report shoots down Torkornoo's chances
How Chief Imam declared sighting of new moon, end of Ramadan 2023
How much Akufo-Addo, Alan paid delegates for votes at 2007 congress
How Oppong-Nkrumah plotted to bring me down over galamsey fight – IMCIM chair
Gabby replies Frimpong-Boateng
A current SC judge was lawyer of Mathias Alistair – Adom-Otchere
Why Michael Essien is 'bitter' about Ghana
Related Articles: