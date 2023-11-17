Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey pops up on the radar of Real Sociedad

Thomas Partey

Ghana international, Thomas Partey has emerged as a transfer target of Spanish La Liga side Real Sociedad.

Thomas Partey, 30, left Spain in 2020 when he completed a transfer from Atletico Madrid to sign for Arsenal.



Since his arrival in England, Thomas Partey has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the English Premier League.



This is regardless of the fact that he has battled several injuries which has seen him missing several league games for Arsenal.



According to local reports in Spain, Real Sociedad are looking at making a move to sign Thomas Partey from Arsenal.

Sources say the Spanish club will try to poach the highly-rated midfielder in the January transfer window.



If it does not work, it is understood that Sociedad will return next summer to try again.



At the moment, Thomas Partey remains committed to Arsenal although there is a reported interest from Italian Serie A side Juventus.