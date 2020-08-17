Sports News

Ghana midfielder Yaw Ackah joins Turkish side Kayserispor

Ghana international Yaw Ackah has joined Turkish Super League side Kayserispor in the ongoing transfer window.

The 21-year-old will sign a three-year deal with the club after a successful medical on Monday August 17, 2020.



He was at the club facilities together with his agents to sign the contract which had already been agreed.



The former Bechem United player will be unveiled to the fans this week in a ceremony.

Ackah joins the Turkish Super League side from Portuguese club Boavista and is expected to replace fellow countryman Bernard Mensah, who is set to join Besiktas.



Yaw Ackah is expected to add more power and agility to the midfield of Kayerispor when the season commences.



He made 24 appearances for Boavista in the just-ended 2019/20 campaign.

