Ghana misses out on Jeremie Frimpong after making Holland debut in France defeat

Jeremie Frimpong

Ghana's ambition of securing the services of Dutch-born defender, Jeremie Frimpong, has been ended after the Bayer Leverkusen star made his debut for Holland in the Euro 2024 qualifiers.

The red-hot right-back replaced Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries in the second half of the 2-1 defeat to France on Friday night.



Frimpong has been on the radar of the Ghana Football Association, who have made efforts to convince the 22-year-old to play for the Black Stars after failing to make an appearance for the Dutch national team at the World Cup.



However, the ex-Manchester City youth player chose to represent the country of his birth.



"Obviously not the result we wanted, but so proud and happy to live this moment. We go again on Monday," he wrote on social media after the game.

Meanwhile, a late consolation from Quilindschy Hartman was not enough as a Kylian Mbappe brace ensured France collected all three points.



Frimpong could make his second appearance for the Netherlands on Monday in the Euro qualifiers against Greece.



