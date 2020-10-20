Ghana must have a style of play – Frimpong Manso

Former Asante Kotoko coach, Frimpong Manso

Former Ghana international, Frimpong Manso, says it is about time for the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to synchronize the various national teams so they will all adopt the same formation and style of play.

According to him, it’s long overdue for the various national teams to get a brand of football believing that it will help in the transition of players from the youth level right to the senior national team.



“It’s long overdue for us to have a style of play for the national teams. It is very good if we can do that. We have the U-15, so we can start right from there, and by the time they will get to the senior national team they will understand the philosophy or the kind of game we want our national teams to play.”

“If we are able to that I think it will help the nation in terms of the understanding of a similar game right from the U-15 to the main team,” he said.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association has appointed German coach Bernhard Lippert as the Technical Director.