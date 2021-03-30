Ghana must have an 'action plan' to win 2022 AFCON crown - Chelsea's Baba Rahman

The Black Stars of Ghana

Chelsea defender Abdul Baba Rahman says Ghana must have an 'action plan' to end a 40-year wait for an Africa Cup of Nations title.

The four-time African champions have secured their 23rd appearance at the continental showpiece in what has been a routine route for the Ghanaians.



However, the Black Stars have failed to win the AFCON trophy despite impressing heavily in the last decade.



The team came close to clinching it in 2015 but lost to neighbours Ivory Coast on penalties.



But defender Baba Rahman, who is on loan at Greek side PAOK from Chelsea, says it's time for the giants to have an action plan to end the long wait.



"It's difficult to say because with Ghana qualifying to the AFCON looks like a mere formality. Since I have been with the Black Stars, I don't think we have struggled that much to qualify to the Nations Cup," he told FMIG's Tophic Kadir Sienu.

"The target is to win all the time. We have been saying this to ourselves over the period. I think we need to properly plan everything. Get serious and if the necessary things are done, Ghana has the quality, and hopefully, we can win it this time around."



"I don't know if Ghana wins the upcoming AFCON. That's almost the dream of every Ghanaian."



The Black Stars finished as Group C winners in the qualifying campaign after a routine 3-1 win over tiny minnows Sao Tome on Sunday.



The 2021 Africa Cup of Nations will take place in Cameroon next year.