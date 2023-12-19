Ghana must take a patient approach to success in AFCON 2023 - Didi Dramani

Black Stars assistant coach Didi Dramani

Black Stars assistant coach Didi Dramani, has urged the team to adopt a patient and collective approach as they prepare for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), rather than focusing solely on winning the trophy.

The coach emphasised the importance of a deliberate, consistent, and patient strategy in planning for success.



In an interview with Akoma FM, Dramani noted that success is not solely dependent on the coach and players, but also requires the support and contribution of everyone involved in the team, including the fans. He encouraged the team to bond together and share their vision for the sport.



"I'm not sure there is a country that will participate in the AFCON with the expectation of bringing the cup home; that is not the case," Dramani said.



"Rather, you try to put things together, and the element of success is not only done today or the way you say it."



The Black Stars have faced recent struggles, with three losses in their last four games, and have not secured an AFCON title since 1982.



However, Dramani remains optimistic about the team's chances, highlighting the need for a united front and a focus on the process rather than the outcome.

"We must be deliberate, consistent, and patient in how we calculate things. The fact that you say you want money does not make you rich, nor does saying you want to go and win make you a winner; it is all about projecting elements of success."



"People believe that success is solely the responsibility of the coach and the players, but the small contributions made by everyone, particularly the fans jubilating and cheering on the team, contribute to the growth of the sport."



"It is critical that we bond together and share our vision of how we want to see football," he concluded.



The coach also acknowledged the challenges that lie ahead, with the Black Stars facing Mozambique, Cape Verde, and record champions Egypt in the group stage in Ivory Coast.



Nonetheless, he stressed that the team must avoid fixating on winning the trophy and instead concentrate on executing their plan and enjoying the journey.