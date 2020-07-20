Sports News

Ghana national swimming coach reveals impact of coronavirus on sport

Head coach of Ghana’s swimming team, Kojo Abbew Jackson

The head coach of Ghana’s swimming team, Kojo Abbew Jackson has said that instead of brooding over the losses triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, he has chosen to focus on the positives that have arisen from it.

Swimming is one of over forty sporting disciplines that had to go on hibernation as a result of the virus.



After almost three months of inaction, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo issued an order for a return of non-contact sports with swimming inclusive.



Speaking to www.ghanaweb.com on the sidelines of the World Aquatics Day celebration, Abbew Jackson said that following the removal of the ban on his sport, he has gradually integrated his swimmers into the sport.



He was worried that the three-month break has negatively impacted the activities of his swimmers.

He, however, added that instead of an endless lamentation on a situation that he could barely do something about, he has resolved to focus on the positives therein.



According to him the postponement of the Olympic Games which was necessitated by the virus would give his swimmers enough room to prepare and qualify for the Olympics.



“Whenever there’s a challenge, look for the opportunities in it. This has given us an opportunity to look at other ways of working. For me, there’s always something good in anything that happens.



“If you think about the fact that, from March to the beginning of July our top athletes haven’t had any training, that’s terrible. We have targets and we were on course and had to recalibrate, that’s terrible. It also gave an opportunity to look at other things and come back stronger. I always say that we should focus on the positives.

