Ghana needs a 10-year rebuilding agenda for the Black Stars – Nii Lantey Vanderpuye

Former Sports Minister of Ghana, Edwin Nii Lantey Vanderpuye

Former Sports Minister of Ghana, Edwin Nii Lantey Vanderpuye is advocating for a rebuilding agenda for the male senior national team, the Black Stars.

According to him, there should be a 10-year rebuilding plan for all the various national teams.



“What I’m advocating for is a whole agenda of about six to 10- years rebuilding of all our national teams. We should look at starting from the U-9, U12, U14, U16, U20, and that you require some of our young footballers,” Edwin Nii Lantey Vanderpuye said in an interview with Starr FM.



The former Sports Minister also proposes that the Ghana FA should work with Chris Hughton and tap into his technical expertise.

“We must have a technical directory, because Chris Hughton is not bad, it’s just that I think the players. I don’t think he does his scouting himself. Knowing Chris Hughton and from the little that I have seen him do with his teams, he transforms players. But with this particular situation I think Chris Hughton has found himself in a forest of the influences and the interferences of the Black Stars,” Edwin Nii Lantey Vanderpuye argued.



Chris Hughton was sacked by the Ghana FA on Tuesday night after the Black Stars officially crashed out of the 2023 AFCON.