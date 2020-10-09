Ghana needs dedicated players to win AFCON – Joetex Frimpong

The Black Stars of Ghana

Former Ghana international, Joetex Asamoah Frimpong has expressed worry about Ghana's trophy drought and has therefore advocated for dedicated players to end it.

The Black Stars have failed to win a major trophy since 1982 and according to the former Eyimba FC goal poacher, Ghana can win a trophy if the players remain committed.



The 4 times Africa champions came close to winning the AFCON 2010 and 2015 but lost to Egypt and Ivory Coast.



Adding his voice to the country's trophy drought, he said, “Football is not about the quality of players available but dedication. We’ve had several quality players in the country yet we are yet to win a trophy since 1982. For me, the current players for the national team are very good in their teams but when they come to the national team what are they willing to do for the country, that is how it is.”

“If they come together and play as a team and dedicate themselves having in mind they want to play and win why not. During my time with the Black Stars, I knew players who play with their heart, almost all the team played with their heart.”



“John Paintsil, John Mensah, Stephen Appiah, Michael Essien, Sulley Muntari and others played with the heart even though we did not win the nations cup but when they are on the pitch is the same.”