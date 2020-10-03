Ghana not scared of Nigeria - Black Maidens coach

Black Maidens coach Baba Nuhu

Black Maidens coach Baba Nuhu says he finds it amusing when his players are subjected to 'scare tag' ahead of the crunch match against Nigeria.

The Ghana's national female U-17 side are gunning for a seventh successive appearance at the U-17 World Cup.



Coach Nuhu's side will have to overcome bitterest rivals Nigeria in a two-legged encounter before realizing their dream.



The winner of the two games qualifies to the tournament in India in February-March 2021 after it was moved from its original date of November 2020 due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

When asked about the mood of his players, coach Nuhu said his lads are enliven to pick the sole ticket to India despite suggestions that they are scared of their opponents.



"When people talk about my girls been scared, I laugh because this is not Black Stars vs. Green Eagles. Remember these are women sides, Under 17 sides," Nuhu remarked.



"Ghana has always been a tough customer for this age category and I believe that, they will be more scared of us than we will do because we have always qualified to the tournament and excelled."