Ghana on the verge of AFCON 2023 berth but face stern test in Angola

NPP MP Reacts To Black Stars Performance Against Angola Antoine Semenyo's last-gasp winner ensured the Black Stars returned to winning ways in Kumasi

Sun, 26 Mar 2023

Angola and Ghana face a tough match on Monday, March 27, 2023 as both teams eye qualification to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

The Black Stars defeated the Palancas Negras narrowly at the Baba Yara Stadium to itch closer to AFCON qualification.

Ghana left it late as they opened it 2023 account with a narrow win over Angola on Thursday. It was the first win for the Black Stars since the 2022 World Cup defeat to Uruguay in December 2022.

Antoine Semenyo's last-gasp winner ensured the Black Stars returned to winning ways under new coach Chris Hughton.

Ghana sit top of Group E with seven points after three games, three points clear off second-place Angola while Central African Republic sit third with four points.

The Black Stars will secure qualification to the continental showpiece to be hosted by Ivory Coast if they beat Angola in Luanda.

But the four-time African Champions faces a daunting task against Angola and will have to play above themselves if they are to secure early qualification at away.

Meanwhile, Ghana will miss the services of captain Andre Ayew, Mohammed Salisu, Alexander Djiku and Denis Odoi due to injuries.

