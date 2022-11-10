0
Ghana opponent Uruguay arrives in Abu Dhabi to prepare for 2022 World Cup

URUGUAY 989765.png Uruguay defender, Diego Godin(with the bottle) in training

Thu, 10 Nov 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana’s opponent for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Uruguay has travelled to Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates.

The South American national team has arrived in Abu Dhabi where it will spend one week preparing for the start of the world cup.

The Uruguay side under head coach Diego Alonso has been training since October 31st to ensure the team prepares very well for the challenge ahead.

Although the national team is yet to have a full squad in camp, training has so far been good.

Veteran players Diego Godin and Luis Suarez are among the top stars in camp and will be joined by all other players included in the final 26-man squad this weekend.

At the world cup, Uruguay will not only face off with Ghana in Group H but will also compete with Portugal and South Korea in a bid to qualify for the knockout stage.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s Black Stars will also open camp in Abu Dhabi this weekend.

The national team of the West African country is scheduled to play a friendly match with Switzerland before moving to their base in Qatar for the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

