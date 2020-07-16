Sports News

Ghana player transfer window to open in August

The GPL will return in October

Ghana's player transfer window for the 2020-21 football season will open on August 15 and end on October 31.

According to a publication by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) on Wednesday, teams across the nation's divisions are to work within the stated period allowed for registration of new players for the next term.



The development follows the announcement of an impending GFA Session of Congress on August 27 as part of procedures to usher in the new campaign.



"The Ghana Football Association (GFA), will open the next football transfer window from Saturday, August 15, 2020 and end on Saturday, October 31, 2020 in accordance with the GFA regulations," the GFA announced on its official website.



"The registration window will be opened to the 18 Premier League clubs, 48 Division One League clubs, 16 Women's Premier League clubs, 72 Regional Women’s Division One League clubs, Regional Division Two League clubs, Regional Third Division League clubs as well as the Juvenile League clubs (U-13, U-15, U-17).



"Clubs in Ghana have up to midnight (23:59 GMT) of October 31, 2020, to register the names of their players and officials for the new season in the FIFA Connect system."



Ghana is seeking to move past a disappointing 2019-20 season which was prematurely terminated last month due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The season was first temporarily halted in March when the coronavirus was first identified.



With Ghana's worsening Covid-19 situation and the GFA's failure to convince the national government for a football return under tight safety protocols, like playing matches behind closed doors, the football governing body was forced to pull the plug on the season permanently.



The men's Premier League, Ghana's elite domestic competition, was at the match week 15 stage when the season was scuppered. The men's FA Cup, as well as the women's Premier League and FA Cup competitions, were similarly affected.



Elite division side Medeama were not in favour of the cancellation as they had wanted the season to proceed whenever it was safe to.



Officials from other Premier League clubs, including Berekum Chelsea and King Faisal, on the other hand, were in support of the termination.



The 2020-21 campaign will likely start in September or October.

