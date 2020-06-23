Sports News

Ghana prepares for World Deaf Football Championship

Ghana Deaf Sports Federation(GDSF) is gearing up for the 4th World Deaf Football Championship to be hosted in South Korea.

The federation received an invitation to participate in the continental showpiece which is the qualifying phase for Summer Deaflympics in Brazil is slated for 2nd-17th November 2020.



After missing out on several international championships during its 26years of existence due to lack of funds, the federation hopes to get needed sponsorship to be able to represent Ghana.



The organizers in a bid to make the event a success, the organisers are recruiting volunteers and have included excursions to famous attraction facilities as part of the package. Meanwhile, discussions with the various stakeholders in the sports fraternity on mitigating the effects of COVID pandemic before, during and after the games.



Mr. Jonathan Michael Amuah, president of the federation in a chat revealed that Ghana currently has a lot of good footballers who are deaf. He does not doubt that when well equipped and trained, the boys will bring the trophy to home.

He is, therefore, counting on the benevolence of corporate organizations, individuals and philanthropists to come to the aid of the federation which is virtually unrecognized in the country.



Chairman of Ghana Deaf Football Association(GDFA), Mr. Johnson Numeri Mahama reiterated that players from various Deaf Football Clubs will be selected for the job. "I have no doubt as the chairman, we are ready to go for the kill" he said.



He calls on the National Sports Authority of Ghana to save the face of the federation which is ill-resourced to save deaf sports in Ghana.

