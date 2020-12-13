Ghana prodigy Mohammed Kudus on the verge of quick injury return for Ajax

Kudus joined Ajax Amsterdam in the summer from Danish side Nordsjaelland

Ghana has been handed a massive boost as the country's next superstar Mohammed Kudus is set to make a quicker-than-expected return from injury and could even play for Ajax Amsterdam this month, Ghanasoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

The 20-year-old, who was expected to return from injury by the first quarter of next year, could even play for Dutch giants before the winter break, the coach of the club has revealed.



The midfielder, who is the country's biggest talent at the moment, has reached the crucial stage of recovery and will join his team-mates in training in the coming days.



Kudus, whose absence has been blamed for some of the shaky Ghana midfield performances in their recent matches, may return to Ajax before the league in Holland goes on a winter break at Christmas.



The midfield genius had an excellent start to his first season with Ajax and has left Dutch football fans in awe of his raw talent and dribbling skills that has kept millions of fans of their toes.



But he suffered a knee injury during their home UEFA Champions League game against Liverpool on October 21.



Kudus had to undergo surgery on a meniscus and was not expected to take action this calendar year but he will not make a quicker-than-expected return from the injury.

"He is in the final phase of his rehabilitation," Ajax Amsterdam trainer Erik ten Hag said on Sunday.



"There is a chance that he will get into action quickly. We are certainly working towards that with him."



Ajax will play against FC Utrecht for the KNVB Cup on Wednesday and will visit ADO Den Haag on Sunday. Next Wednesday the last game of this calendar year, with Willem II, is scheduled.



Ghanaian duo of Kudus and Brian Brobbey is among six players of Ajax who are on the injury list and the coach is confident some of them might play this Wednesday.



"I hope that some of those players will be able to play against Utrecht again on Wednesday," said Ten Hag.



Kudus joined Ajax Amsterdam in the summer from Danish side Nordsjaelland in a record fee for a Ghanaian youth player.