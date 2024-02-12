Ghana ranked 18th at 2023 AFCON

Ghana Black Stars

Ghana has been ranked 18th at the just-ended 2023 African Cup of Nations which was hosted in Ivory Coast.

The hosts, Ivory Coast, were ranked 1st as they emerged victorious in the tournament, clinching their third AFCON title with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Nigeria in the final match.



Nigeria secured the second position, followed by South Africa and DR Congo, who finished third and fourth respectively in the 24-nation tournament.



Notably, South Africa's victory over Congo on penalties marked their best finish since 2000.



Unfortunately, for four-time AFCON champions Ghana, their performances fell short, landing them near the bottom tier of the final standings.



The Black Stars' campaign came to an early end in the first round and saw them failing to secure a single victory.

Ghana suffered a 1-2 defeat to Cape Verde and managed to salvage 2-2 draws against Egypt and Mozambique.



Throughout the tournament, Ghana struggled defensively, conceding a total of six goals while only managing to score five.



They also have not won the AFCON title since 1982.



