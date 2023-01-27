2
Ghana ranks 8th in FIFA's global football export report

Fri, 27 Jan 2023 Source: footballghana.com

According to the FIFA global transfer report for 2022, Ghana has been ranked as the 8th highest exporter of football talent. The West African country exported 515 players for a total value of $17.4 million.

Ghana came in second position in Africa, trailing only Nigeria, which shipped 725 players for $104 million. With 428 players worth $38.3 million, Ivory Coast finished third on the continent and ninth overall.

These three nations have established themselves as significant exporters of African football talent.

Brazil came out on top globally, exporting 2,061 players worth $843.2 million, followed by Argentina with 1,004 players for $380 million.

It is not surprising to find these South American nations at the top of this list since they have a long history of generating elite football players.

France and Great Britain occupied the third and fourth positions, exporting 921 and 848 players respectively, with values of $591.5 million and $249.7 million.

These countries have also established themselves as major exporters of football talent in recent years.

