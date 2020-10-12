Ghana’s AFCON opponent South Africa lose to Zambia in friendly

South African National team

Ghana’s opponent in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign, South Africa failed to win any of their two friendly games.

After drawing 1-1 with Namibia last Thursday, Bafana Bafana were beaten 2-1 by Zambia on Sunday at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium.



South Africa, just like Black Stars, lined up two friendly games to prepare for the return of qualifiers next month.



South Africa return to qualifiers with a double-header against Sao Tome and Principe.

Ghana are top of the qualifying group with six points, followed by South Africa and Sudan, with both on three points. Sao Tome have no point.



Top two teams will qualify for the tournament to be staged by Cameroon in 2022.