Ghana’s Abraham Frimpong swaps Ferencvaros for Saudi giants Al Ain

Abraham Frimpong, Ghanaian defender

Ghanaian defender Abraham Frimpong has completed a move to Saudi Arabian outfit Al Ain on transfer deadline day.

Frimpong joins the Mauve and White lads on a three-year deal from Ferencvaros.



He departed from Hungarian giants with four months left on his contract.

The 27-year-old is reported to have moved to the Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium in a deal worth $1 million.



He made a total of 12 appearances in all competitions and scored one goal before his departure from the club this term.