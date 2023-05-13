Ghana's Albert Adomah wins PFA Community Champion award at Queens Park Rangers

Ghanaian footballer Albert Adomah receives his award

Ghanaian footballer Albert Adomah has been honored with the prestigious PFA Community Champion award for his outstanding efforts in making a positive impact in the local community while playing for Queens Park Rangers.

Adomah's dedication to using his platform as a footballer to give back to the community has earned him recognition and admiration both on and off the pitch.



Following his release from Nottingham Forest on October 5, 2020, Adomah agreed to a two-year contract with his boyhood club Queens Park Rangers. On February 1, 2021, he scored his first goal for QPR, a late winner in a 2-1 victory over Watford.



“To be nominated and to represent a club like QPR, that does so much fantastic work in the community, is truly humbling,” he said after receiving the award.



“To be recognised as the PFA Community Champion is a nice feeling, but all the credit must go to Andy Evans and his team,"

“All of the players in the squad have done their fair bit of work for the community this season, so to be recognised with this award is a fantastic feeling,"



“As footballers, it’s important to remember we are in a very privileged position, having supporters like we do is so important and it’s just about giving back to the local area,”



“The Community Trust have done so much incredible work throughout the year and for me to be able to help the them on a few occasions is the very least I could do,"