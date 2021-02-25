Ghana’s Alex Kotey gets a CAF appointment

Alex Neequaye Kotey, Referees Manager, GFA

Alex Neequaye Kotey Referees Manager of Ghana Football Association (GFA) has been appointed as TV Technical Assessor for the 2020/21 CAF Champions League game between Moroccan club Wydad AC and Horoya AC from Guinea.

The game fixed for Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Complexe Mohammed V stadium in Casablanca, would be officiated by Mehdi Abid Charef from Algeria.



He would be assisted by compatriots Bouabdallah Omari (Assistant Referee I), Brahim El Hamlaoui Sid Ali Assistant Referee II) and Loutfi Bekouassa (Fourth Official).

Mohamed Abdatt Bilal from Mauritania would serve as Match Commissioner.



Other officials are Mady Diallo from Mali - General Coordinator and Said Zakini from Morocco - COVID-19 Officer.