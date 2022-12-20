3
Menu
Sports

Ghana's Alexander Djiku banned in France for betting - Report

Alexander Djiku Black Stars Ghana Anthem.png Black Stars defender, Alexander Djiku

Tue, 20 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars defender, Alexander Djiku has reportedly been banned by the French Football Association for betting on matches.

According to a report filed by Ghanasoccernet, Djiku was handed a one-match ban by the Professional Football League (LFP) in France after investigations concluded over widespread betting by players and officials.

He was among 76 professional players, team officials and coaches who were fingered following the investigation.

"These offenses were committed even though, together, the LFP and the UNFP (the players' union) have carried out awareness or information campaigns with the clubs on a daily basis."

“The Commission recalls that the actors of the competitions organized by the FFF or the LFP (in particular the players, coaches, managers of professional football clubs) have a general ban on betting, online or in physical networks, on all football competitions , whether domestic or foreign," wrote the LFP in its press release.

The ban relates to Djiku's betting activities during the 2020-2021 season despite an extensive educational campaign to make players and officials aware of the dangers of being involved in betting on matches.

Djiku was part of the 26-man squad who represented Ghana in the just ended 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Has Russian Embassy in Accra indirectly responded to Akufo-Addo
The biggest photography library in Africa opens in Accra
I have seen my son only once in the last four years’ - Hannah Bissiw laments
Here are all NDC's General Secretaries since 1992
Meet the National Executives who will lead NPP, NDC into 2024 elections
Wives, children of business mogul Asuma Banda fight over his custody
Five reasons behind Asiedu Nketiah’s landslide victory over Ofosu-Ampofo
NDC Polls: Anita De Soso descends on 'outsiders’
I’m keen about 31st night more than Messi – Rev Owusu Bempah
Why the Rawlings’ don’t talk to me – Victor Smith details