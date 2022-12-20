Ghana's Alexander Djiku banned in France for betting - Report

Black Stars defender, Alexander Djiku

Black Stars defender, Alexander Djiku has reportedly been banned by the French Football Association for betting on matches.

According to a report filed by Ghanasoccernet, Djiku was handed a one-match ban by the Professional Football League (LFP) in France after investigations concluded over widespread betting by players and officials.



He was among 76 professional players, team officials and coaches who were fingered following the investigation.



"These offenses were committed even though, together, the LFP and the UNFP (the players' union) have carried out awareness or information campaigns with the clubs on a daily basis."

“The Commission recalls that the actors of the competitions organized by the FFF or the LFP (in particular the players, coaches, managers of professional football clubs) have a general ban on betting, online or in physical networks, on all football competitions , whether domestic or foreign," wrote the LFP in its press release.



The ban relates to Djiku's betting activities during the 2020-2021 season despite an extensive educational campaign to make players and officials aware of the dangers of being involved in betting on matches.



Djiku was part of the 26-man squad who represented Ghana in the just ended 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.