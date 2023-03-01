Ghana's Alice Kusi joins Turkish club Fenerbahce

Ghana international Alice Kusi has joined Turkish club Fenerbahce Women's Football Team for a season.
The talented Alice Kusi played for Serbia's ZFK Spartak Subotica team last season.
The club's statement reads: "The 28-year-old Ghanaian player will wear Fenerbahçe's jersey in the 2022-2023 season. 'Welcome to our Club' to our player; We wish you good luck with our striped jersey,"
Fenerbahçe Petrol Ofisi is in the 3rd place of Group B in the Women's Football Super League with 15 weeks left. The team has 32 points with 10 wins and 2 draws.
Fenerbahce Petrol Ofisi, started the season with a 4-0 victory over Bitexen Adana İdmanyurduspor, defeated by Galatasaray Petrol Ofisi 3-2 in the 2nd week. The Canary left Konak Belediyespor with a 3-0 away win in the 3rd week, passed Bitexen 1207 Antalyaspor 5-0 in the 4th week.
Fenerbahce won 5-1 away from Kireçburnu in the 5th week, defeated Ataşehir Belediyespor 7-0 in the 6th week. The Canary drew 1-1 with Ankara Metropolitan Municipality Fomget GSK in the 7th week, lost 1-0 to Amed Sportive Activities in the 8th week. In the 9th week, they defeated Trabzonspor 1-0.
Fenerbahçe Petrol Ofisi Kadın Futbol Takımımız, geçtiğimiz sezon Sırbistan’ın ZFK Spartak Subotica takımında oynayan orta saha oyuncusu Alice Kusi’yi kadrosuna kattı. pic.twitter.com/wo8MAx20Bi— Fenerbahçe Petrol Ofisi (@kadinfutbolfb) February 28, 2023
- In-form Ghanaian attacker Abdul Zakaria Mugees scores to inspire Ashdod to big win
- Ghanaian attacker Patrick Twumasi nets winner for Maccabi Netanya against Maccabi Haifa
- Ernest Nuamah nets brace for FC Nordsjaelland in 3-0 win against Aarhus Fremad
- Tariq Lamptey plays full throttle for Brighton in narrow FA Cup win over Stoke City
- Kamal Sowah elated after helping Club Brugge to beat Gent in tough clash
- Read all related articles