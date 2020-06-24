Sports News

Ghana's Ambassador in Ethiopia reaches out to stranded footballers

The stranded Ghanaian players in Ethiopia have finally been contacted by the reluctant ambassador in the East African country after the Ghana Football Association combined with the Sports Minister to intervene in the matter.

Former World Cup star Lee Addy is among several players who have been left stranded in Ethiopia following the massive outbreak of the coronavirus disease but their initial approach to the embassy in Addis Ababa fell on deaf ears.



On Tuesday, GHANASoccernet.com broke the news that Ghanaian players in Ethiopia have been left stranded and are pleading with government to help them return home following the cancellation of the football season in the country.



But after the sports minister Isaac Asiamah and GFA President Kurt Ambassador contacted Her Excellency Mrs. Amma A. Twum-Amoah, the embassy has now responded to their cries.



The players led by former Black Stars defender Lee Addy and former Kotoko goalkeeper Muntari Tagoe have been left stranded since March, 2020.



The players are crying for help and went to the Ghanaian consulate in Ethiopia, where they were asked to pay $2000 to be airlifted by a Cargo plane to Accra.



The players disclosed their rent and work permit will be due on June 30th, leaving them to their own mercy in the East African nation.

Lee Addy has confirmed that they have gotten in touch with the Ghana Ambassador in Ethiopia following an initial call from the Ghana Football Association.



"We have received a call from the GFA after our video. We've delivered our details and the ambassador's number to them," Lee Addy told OTEC FM.



"The ambassador also called and explain things to us and we've responded to her. We are waiting for what will happen next," he added.



Football in Africa was brought to a halt following the outbreak of the coronavirus.



Several leagues including the Ethiopian top-flight league has been cancelled leaving foreign nationals stranded.





