Ghana's Antoine Semenyo to work under Andoni Iraola after his appointment as Bournemouth coach

Ghana's Antoine Semenyo

Black Stars forward Antoine Semenyo will work under Andoni Iraola after Bournemouth appointed him as their new head coach after the sacking of Gary O’Neil.

O'Neil signed 23-year-old Semenyo from Bristol City during the January transfer window, making his dream of playing in the Premier League come true.



He went on to play 11 times and scored a goal as he missed the last bit of games because of a shin injury.



Spaniard Iraola, who was previously wanted by Leeds, was available having recently ended a three-season spell in charge of La Liga side Rayo Vallecano.



Iraola oversaw an 11th-place finish at the Madrid-based club last season, earning promotion to the top tier in his first campaign in charge in 2021.

The Cherries chairman Bill Foley said: “We’re so excited to welcome Andoni to the club. With his contract in Spain coming to an end this summer we wanted to act quickly.



“He was highly sought after by other clubs across the continent, and his style of play has been an important factor in making this decision.



“His achievements in Spain have certainly been very impressive, and we’re confident that he is the right man to lead our next chapter.



“We have identified a number of targets in the transfer market, which along with our January additions will supplement our strong playing squad to give Andoni the best chance to consolidate our Premier League status and keep progressing.