0
Menu
Sports

Ghana's Antoine Semenyo to work under Andoni Iraola after his appointment as Bournemouth coach

Antoine Semenyo KW Ghana's Antoine Semenyo

Tue, 20 Jun 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars forward Antoine Semenyo will work under Andoni Iraola after Bournemouth appointed him as their new head coach after the sacking of Gary O’Neil.

O'Neil signed 23-year-old Semenyo from Bristol City during the January transfer window, making his dream of playing in the Premier League come true.

He went on to play 11 times and scored a goal as he missed the last bit of games because of a shin injury.

Spaniard Iraola, who was previously wanted by Leeds, was available having recently ended a three-season spell in charge of La Liga side Rayo Vallecano.

Iraola oversaw an 11th-place finish at the Madrid-based club last season, earning promotion to the top tier in his first campaign in charge in 2021.

The Cherries chairman Bill Foley said: “We’re so excited to welcome Andoni to the club. With his contract in Spain coming to an end this summer we wanted to act quickly.

“He was highly sought after by other clubs across the continent, and his style of play has been an important factor in making this decision.

“His achievements in Spain have certainly been very impressive, and we’re confident that he is the right man to lead our next chapter.

“We have identified a number of targets in the transfer market, which along with our January additions will supplement our strong playing squad to give Andoni the best chance to consolidate our Premier League status and keep progressing.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Bawumia brags about ‘stealing’ Opare Ansah from Alan
Ghana Police officer caught beating up a civilian in public
Nogokpo spokesperson speaks after Agyinasare misses 14-day ultimatum
Sarkodie impregnated me, refused to accept responsibility - Yvonne Nelson
Supporters overwhelm Gyakye Quayson with uplifting anthem at rally
Manhyia shares video evidence of how Antoahene challenged Otumfuo
Manhyia fines pastor for snatching another man's wife
Miracles Aboagye is an antidote to Sammy Gyamfi - Adom-Otchere
Mahama reacts to Quayson’s criminal case being heard daily
Alleged audio: What Owusu Bempah said about IGP, Akufo-Addo