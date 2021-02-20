Ghana's Antwi-Adjei scores winner for Paderborn over Sandhausen

Ghana international Antwi-Adjei

Ghanaian winger Christopher Antwi-Adjei scored the winning goal as Paderborn beat Sandhausen 2-1 in Bundesliga 2.

Before the tie, Antwi-Adjei had not scored a single goal this season and that will be a huge boost for his confidence.



Johannes Dörfler set him up on the 73rd minute and he made no mistake with the finish.

Paderborn nows occupies the 10th position on the league table with 30 points.



Antwi-Adjei has now played his 18th game in the German second tier this campaign. He went 17 games without breaking the duck.