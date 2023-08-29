Ghana's Benjamin Tetteh expected to return in mid September after sustaining thigh injury

Tetteh has yet to play a full match since his transfer to FC Metz from Hull City

Ghanaian striker Benjamin Tetteh is set to return around mid September after picking a thigh injury at club side FC Metz.

He missed FC Metz's 1-0 win over Clermont Foot on Sunday in the third round of the French Ligue 1 because of the injury.



Since joining FC Metz from Hull City in the English Championship during the summer transfer window, the 26-year-old has yet to play a full match.



In the league opener, a 5-1 loss to Stade Rennais, he made his debut and saw only 15 minutes of action. Following that, Benjamin Tetteh made a six-minute appearance in the season's second game against Olympique Marseille, a 2-2 tie.

Due to an injury, the former Slavia Prague attacker was unable to participate in Clermont Foot's unexpected 1-0 victory on August 27, 2023.



He presently has a thigh ailment, but it's not clear how or why he got it. This implies that he will have to wait longer to make his full club debut.



Tetteh was already dealing with an injury during the off-season, which caused him to miss a significant portion of the season with Hull City.