0
Menu
Sports

Ghana’s Bernard Mensah on the radar of Turkish side Trabzonspor

Ben Bernard MENSAH Ghana international Bernard Mensah

Thu, 30 Mar 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Bernard Mensah has emerged as a transfer target for Turkish Super Lig side Trabzonspor.

The 28-year-old current contract with fellow Turkish outfit Kayserispor runs out this summer and could depart for free.

According to reports, talks are in the advanced stage between Trabzonspor and a representative of the player.

After a five-year spell at Kayserispor, Bernard Mensah could leave the club to seek for a new challenge elsewhere.

This season, the midfielder has featured 19 times in the Super Lig for Kayserispor, scoring three goals and providing one assist.

Meanwhile the midfielder has announced his retirement from international football.

Source: footballghana.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha