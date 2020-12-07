0
Ghana’s Bernard Mensah taunts former club Kasimpasa after scoring in Besiktas victory

F886150E E841 48C1 8F10 15C69F07651A.jpeg Mensah has netted 2 goals from 9 Supalig appearances so far this term

Mon, 7 Dec 2020 Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghana midfielder Bernard Mensah has taken a sneaky dig at his former club Kasimpasa after scoring against them in the Turkish SupaLig on Friday.

Mensah fetched the opener for the Black Eagles with a cool finish on the stroke of half time.

Atiba Hutchinson handed the hosts a 2-0 lead in the  69gh minute before Vincent Aboubakar sealed the win with a super strike in the 75th minute.

Mensah, after the game took to social media to throw a slight swipe at his former employers.

He said, "We will finally drink Turkish tea by the sea".

Mensah has netted 2 goals from 9 Supalig appearances so far this term.

