Ghana’s Bernard Mensah taunts former club Kasimpasa after scoring in Besiktas victory

Mensah has netted 2 goals from 9 Supalig appearances so far this term

Ghana midfielder Bernard Mensah has taken a sneaky dig at his former club Kasimpasa after scoring against them in the Turkish SupaLig on Friday.

Mensah fetched the opener for the Black Eagles with a cool finish on the stroke of half time.



Atiba Hutchinson handed the hosts a 2-0 lead in the 69gh minute before Vincent Aboubakar sealed the win with a super strike in the 75th minute.



Mensah, after the game took to social media to throw a slight swipe at his former employers.

He said, "We will finally drink Turkish tea by the sea".



Mensah has netted 2 goals from 9 Supalig appearances so far this term.