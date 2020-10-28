Ghana’s Bernard Morrison throws punches in Tanzanian league match

Controversial Ghanaian player, Bernard Morrison has landed in fresh trouble after punching an opponent in the face during a football match on Monday, October 26.

Morrison’s side, Simba SC, were awarded a contentious penalty which got their opponents, Ruvu Shooting FC complaining bitterly about the referee’s decision.



Simba SC were trailing by 1-0 after Fully Zullu Maganga had scored to hand the away side the lead in the Tanzanian Premier League.



Morrison was brought on in the second half of the match in a quest to help the team get an equalizer.



Whiles players of Ruvu Shooting FC were protesting the referee’s decision for awarding a penalty and reducing them to ten men, Morrison came from behind and landed a punch on the head of an opponent, Juma Nyoso.



The unfortunate action of the former Ashantigold player was captured in a video which has since gone viral on social media.



Simba FC still lost the game by 1-0 after their captain Bocco missed the spot-kick.

The 27-year-old has been involved in a lot of troubles since leaving the shores of Ghana in 2015.



In 2017 the player was arrest for allegedly owning a stolen car. Early this year he was detained by the Tanzanian police for alleged drug possession.



The Ghanaian was recently sued by his former club Young Africans SC after breaching his contract to join Simba FC.



Watch video below



