Ghana’s Bernard Tekpetey over the moon after winning Bulgarian Cup with Ludogorets

Ghanaian international, Bernard Tekpetey is over-excited after winning another trophy with Ludogorets.

The winger played for his team in the Bulgarian Cup final against CSKA Sofia on Wednesday evening.



In the final today, Ludogorets scored in the 8th minute of the first half when Caio Vidal found the back of the CSKA Sofia net.



Before the first-half break, the player equalised again in the 42nd minute to double the lead for his team.

Although Ivajlo Chochev will score in the 59th minute to half the deficit for CSKA Sofia, a goal from Matías Tissera in the 83rd minute sealed the 3-1 win for Ludogorets to be crowned champions.



In a reaction on social media after lifting the Bulgarian Cup with his teammates, a delighted Bernard Tekpetey has given praise to God.



