Ghana’s Black Meteors to square off with Egypt in a test game

Black Meteors 4MWwAAeXwD Black Meteors

Fri, 9 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana’s U23 team, Black Meteors of Ghana will engage The Pharaohs of Egypt in a preparatory match during their training tour in Cairo.

The team led by Coach Ibrahim Tanko will depart the shores of Ghana on Monday, June 12 with his final 23-man squad, having already named his provisional 29-man squad which will later be pruned down.

The International friendly will take place on Thursday, June 15 at the Alexandria stadium as both teams aim to use the match to prepare for the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Egypt as defending champions having won the last edition in 2019 have been pitted in Group B alongside Mali, Gabon and Niger while Ghana will compete in Group A with Congo, Guinea and hosts Morocco.

The team will play a few more test games in Egypt before they jet off to Morocco.

LSN/OGB

