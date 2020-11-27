Ghana’s Black Queens beat 3-1 Morocco - International friendly

The Black Queens in celebration mood

The Ghana women’s senior national team on Thursday evening came from behind to beat their counterpart from Morocco 3-1 in an international friendly match.

In a game played at the Accra Sports Stadium, the Atlas Lionesses scored after just 5 minutes when the team was awarded a penalty kick.



Attacker Chebbak Chizlane stepped up and expertly converted to give Morocco the lead.



Now pegged behind, the Ghana Black Queens had to chase the game in search of the equalizer to draw level.



After several attempts, the team finally saw their effort paying off in the 26th minute when Faustina Kyeremeh fired in a good shot.

Later in the dying minutes of the first half, experienced defender Linda Eshun scored with a well-taken free-kick to give the Ghana team the lead for the first time in the match.



Playing with a numerical advantage in the second half, Ghana continued to attack and scored again in the 64th minute courtesy of a strike from substitute Georgina Aoyem to wrap up a 3-1 win.



The Black Queens will play with the Atlas Lionesses again on Monday, November 30, in another friendly match as part of preparations for upcoming qualifiers to the next AWCON tournament.



