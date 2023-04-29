Ghana's Black Starlets arrive in Saudi Arabia for two international friendlies

The Black Starlets

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced that the national under-17 team, the Black Starlets, has arrived in Riyadh for two international friendly matches against Saudi Arabia.

The Black Starlets recently participated in a UEFA development tournament in Serbia, where they emerged victorious against Serbia, Switzerland and Spain in a four-nation tournament.



Ghana began the tournament with a 4-0 win against Serbia before securing victories against Spain and Switzerland with a 3-2 scoreline in each match.



The first game against Saudi Arabia is scheduled for Sunday, April 30, with the second match set to take place on Thursday, May 4, 2023.

These matches form part of a Memorandum of Understanding signed by both football governing bodies in December last year, aimed at developing strong relations to promote football growth and success at all levels.



The Saudi Arabian Football Federation has committed to hosting both Ghanaian men and women for matches and training camps, and exchanges for key experts across areas related to coaching, refereeing, and administrative matters.