Soccer News

Ghana's Black Starlets to camp at Glow Lamp Academy - Odartey Lamptey confirms

Former Black Stars player and owner of Glow Lamp Academy, Nii Odartey Lamptey

Founder of Glow Lamp Academy, Odartey Lamptey has confirmed that the national U-17 team the Black Starlets will be using his facility for camping as they prepare ahead of their qualifiers in September.

Three of Ghana's national teams were given the green light by the government to begin preparations for their respective qualifiers in September including the Black Starlets.



With the Ghana FA's camping centre used as isolation centre in the fight against the COVID-19, the Black Starlets will camp at the Glow Lamp Academy which has been earmarked as one of the facilities to camp the three national teams set to begin preparations ahead of their respective qualifiers.



“The GFA has contacted me to use my facility for camping", Odartey Lamptey told Happy FM.

A lot of Premier League teams have been here to use the place for camping. I have constructed the Glow Lamp Academy just like that of Aston Villa’s academy so I will say the facility is of good standard”



“I am always ready to offer my help to the team if my services are needed. I will make sure they will feel at home”, he added.

