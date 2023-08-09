Ghana’s Brandon Thomas-Asante scores for West Brom against Stoke

Ghana forward Brandon Thomas-Asante

Ghana forward Brandon Thomas-Asante scored the consolation goal for West Bromwich Albion as they lost 2-1 to Stoke City on Tuesday night in the EFL Cup.

The turning point of the match came in the second half when Vidigal struck from close range on the 65th minute, barely a minute after Thomas-Asante had equalized for West Bromwich Albion.



Stoke City had maintained an upper hand in the game, creating more scoring opportunities, which intensified after the halftime break.



The Potters took a deserved lead into halftime thanks to Wesley's commanding play, forcing a defensive error from West Brom's Kyle Bartley.

Wesley's powerful shot found the back of the net via the post and the young keeper, Josh Griffiths, leaving the Baggies trailing at the break.



Despite West Bromwich Albion making nine changes, their revamped lineup couldn't overcome Stoke's persistent pressure. The latter capitalized on the opportunity to secure their advancement in the EFL Cup with Vidigal's decisive strike.



Manager Alex Neil's team demonstrated solid defensive play to maintain their lead against a West Brom side that's endured a difficult pre-season and now faces the setback of two consecutive losses in their opening fixtures.