Ghana’s Cletus Nombil sets sights on Israeli top-flight promotion with Hapoel Jerusalem

Ghana international Cletus Nombil

Ghanaian midfielder Cletus Nombil has expressed his eagerness to help Hapoel Jerusalem book a ticket to the Israeli Premier League.

Nombil, 20, joined the Israeli second-tier side on loan from Ghana Premier League club Dreams FC in 2020.



The enterprising enforcer has swiftly become an instrumental figure at the Teddy-Kollek-Stadion, 28 times to help the side to within a touching distance of realizing their promotion dreams.



Hapoel is sitting in 2nd place with three points behind the first-place team and also seven points ahead of the third-place side.



According to Nombil, his side will pick one of the promotion tickets to the top-flight ahead of their Friday’s game against 3rd place Nes Tziona at home.

A victory on Friday will see Hapoel Jerusalem qualify alongside first place side Nof Hagalil.



“I’m very confident of qualifications on Friday. I’m 100% sure we are going to qualify on Friday.”



“Though there are four games left, we want to seal the qualifications as early as possible.” He told FootballMadeInGhana.com.



Nombil has recorded three assists in 28 matches so far this term.