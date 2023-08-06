Ghana's Daniel Afriyie Barnieh scores twice for FC Zurich against Lugano

Barnieh started the game at the Stadion Letzigrund and lasted 85 minutes

In a thrilling Saturday evening showdown in the Swiss Super League, Ghanaian attacker Daniel Afriyie Barnieh emerged as the hero for FC Zurich, leaving the crowd excited with not one, but two impeccable goals against formidable opponents, Lugano.

The head-to-head record for the teams before the game was FC Zürich 12 wins, Lugano 12 wins, and eight draws.



Barnieh started the game at the Stadion Letzigrund and lasted 85 minutes.



Lugano had a lot of possession in the encounter and FC Zurich had a lot of shots on goal.



Daniel Afriyie's right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner gave Zürich the lead in the 68th minute.

Daniel Afriyie again in the 76th minute doubled the score for his team with a left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner.



Jonathan Okita in the 80th minute scored to make it 3-0. Okita's goal was assisted by Antonio Marchesano with a through ball.



The game ended 3-0 in favour of the home side. The victory propels them to the top of the league. FC Zurich will play FC Stade Lausanne-Ouchy in their next league game.