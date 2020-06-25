Sports News

Ghana's Edwin Gyasi agrees a three-year contract with Besiktas

Ghanaian winger, Edwin Gyasi has agreed a three-year contract with Turkish SuperLiga side, Besiktas according to reports.

The 28-year-old has been on the radar of the Turkish giants for the past two seasons.



Gyasi held talks with officials of the club Istanbul last week Thursday.



The club who were desperate to land the winger this summer affirmed the faith in the skillful forward.



Head coach of the side, Sergen Yalç?n assured the winger he is the player he wants.



According to him, Gyasi can add more flair and energy to his side and promised him a regular action.

Gyasi, whose contract with Bulgarian side, CSKA Sofia expires this summer will join Besiktas on July 1 on a three-year deal.



"Be?ikta? is a very big club. For now, I will not say anything about my transfer," he said.



"We will see what will happen," he added.



The winger has qualified his side, CSKA Sofia to the finals of the Bulgaria League.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.