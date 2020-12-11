Ghana’s Elvis Manu grabs his fifth goal of the Europa League as Ludogorets exit competition

Ghanaian forward Elvis Manu was on target for Ludogorets Razgrad but it was not enough as the Bulgarian giants lost 3-1 to LASK Linz in the final group game of the UEFA Europa League on Thursday night.

Ludogorets went into the game against the Austrians with no hope of making it to the next round of the competition after losing their previous five matches in Group J.



The Greens lads were lucky to end the first half with a goalless draw after Thomas Goiginger missed a penalty for LASK Linz on the 45th minute mark.



Coach Stanislav Genchev called upon Elvis Manu from the bench at half time, replacing the Ghanaian within DR Congo forward Mavis Tchibota.



Manu quickly announced his presence in the game with a fine finish just a minute after the recess.



But the visitors replied with a goal from Phillip Weisinger in the 56th minute.

Ludogorets were reduced to ten men after Alex Santana was given a straight red card and a penalty against his side for a cynical tackle.



The resultant penalty was buried by Rene Renner in the 61st minute before Emil Madsen rounded off the heavy victory with a super strike in the 67th minute.



Manu ended their Europa campaign with an impressive 5 goals from 6 games.



Meanwhile, his compatriot and teammate Bernard Tekpetey came on in the 77th minute of the game.



LASK Linz have joined Tottenham Hotspurs in qualifying for the next stage of the competition as Ludogorets finished at the bottom of the standings with zero point.