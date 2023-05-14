0
Ghana’s Fatawu Issahaku reacts to Sporting CP’s victory over Maritimo

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku Ghana international Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

Sun, 14 May 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has reacted to Sporting CP’s victory over Maritimo in the Portuguese Primeira Liga.

Issahaku returned to senior team action for the first time since March 2023 and helped his side secure victory in the clash.

The winger was a second-half substitute when his outfit defeated Maritimo at the Estadio Jose Alvalade to secure the three maximum points at stake.

The Black Meteors star was introduced in the 57th-minute mark, replacing Francisco Trincao as his side clinched a 2-1 win over their opponent in the Portuguese Primeira Liga.

Victor Costa shot the visitors into the lead after just 10 minutes into the encounter as Maritimo went to recess with a one-goal lead.

But the host restored parity in the 85th-minute mark through Matheus Costa who scored an own goal in the clash.

Sporting CP left it late to secure all points, courtesy of Sebastian Coates strike in the 90+3 minutes.

After the game, Issahaku wrote on Instagram, "Great win tonight, lions to the chest.”

The youngster has played just two minutes for the club since February 2023 and is hoping to maintain his current status as part of the first team.

Issahaku has however been an integral member of the youth making a number of appearances and scoring crucial goals.

With two matches to end the season, Sporting are fourth with 70 points and ae eying the first three spots on the table in order to secure UEFA Champions League football.

