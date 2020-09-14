Sports News

Ghana’s George Boateng named head coach of Aston Villa U-23s

Ghanaian-born Dutch coach, George Boateng

Former Netherlands international, George Boateng, has been named as the head coach of the U-23s of English Premier League side, Aston Villa.

The Birmingham-based side promoted the 45-year-old from their U-18s team to the U-23s. He is a former player of the club and would be familiar with routines at the club.



Boateng's appointment was confirmed on Sunday September, 13 through the club’s official Twitter handle.



Speaking to Villa TV ahead of his first game, Boateng expressed his delight in getting the promotion, saying he wants to help the youngsters get a career in the game.



“The role is fantastic,” he said.



“For me, I’m now making a step-up to working with players who are close to the first team, closer than the Under-18s.

“We are at the top end of the Academy where players have to transition from being a youth player to a senior player. I want to help get them a career in the game.”



The former defensive midfielder started his managerial career with Malaysian outfit, Kelantan FA in 2014.





????? @George1Boateng will be working with Villa's U23s this season!



He joined VillaTV earlier this week to discuss his new role ahead of our #PL2 opener against West Brom on Monday... ???? — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) September 13, 2020

