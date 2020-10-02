Ghana's Godfred Donsah finalizes move to Turkish club Caykur Rizespor

Godfred Donsah

Ghana midfielder Godfred Donsah has completed a loan transfer to Turkish SupaLiga side Caykur Rizespor.

Donsah had been linked with a move away from Bologna after coach Sinisa Mihajlovic failed to guarantee him regular playing time.



The 24-year-old has finally realised his wish of enjoying game time after leaving the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara to pen a one-year loan deal with Caykur Rizespor.



He spent last season on loan at Belgian Jupilar Pro League side Cercle Brugge this summer, playing xx times before the campaign was cancelled due to the Coronavirus.



The Black Sea Sparrowhawks announced the deal courtesy their club's official portal.



'Çaykur Rizespor signed a loan agreement with Godfred Donsah, who played in Bologna, Italy Serie A team until the end of the season,''

''24-year-old Ghanaian midfielder Godfred Donsah, with the signature ceremony held with the participation of our vice president Ali Zeki Saruhan, - He signed the contract that connects the blue to our colors,''



''We welcome Godfred Donsah to our Club and wish him success.''



Donsah, whose market value is pegged at €2.40 million, has a contract with Bologna until June 2022.



He has capped once for Ghana at the senior national team level, the Black Stars.