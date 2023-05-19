0
Ghana's Ibrahim Digberekou commits future to Borussia Mönchengladbach

Ibrahim Digberekou 1.png Ibrahim Digberekou, Belgian-born Ghanaian center-back

German Bundesliga club Borussia Mönchengladbach completed the signing of Ibrahim Digberekou, an 18-year-old Belgian-born Ghanaian center-back, who has officially committed to his first professional contract.

Digberekou was on the rather of many clubs but he ultimately chose to continue his development with Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Mirko Sandmöller, the director of the club's youth academy, expressed immense satisfaction at acquiring the highly talented young player, highlighting the intense competition they faced from other interested parties.

In an official statement released on the club's website, Sandmöller said, "We are thrilled that Ibo has decided to continue his development with us and commit to a long-term partnership with Borussia, despite receiving numerous offers.

"Ibo is a fantastic individual with exceptional qualities as a central defender, particularly in tackling. Now, it is our responsibility, along with his, to further nurture those qualities and prepare him for more challenging football."

Although Digberekou has represented Belgian national youth teams, he still has the opportunity to switch his allegiance and compete at the international level for Ghana.

This decision adds an intriguing aspect to Digberekou's future, as he considers the possibility of representing his ancestral homeland on the international stage.

