Ghana's Ibrahim Sadiq scores winning goal for Häcken against AIK

Sun, 9 Jul 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ibrahim Sadiq scored the winning goal in BK Hacken's 2-1 win against AIK on Saturday afternoon.

The head-to-head record for the teams before the game was AIK 14 wins, Häcken seven wins, and six draws.

The former FC Nordsjaelland attacker started the game and lasted 90 minutes. He was replaced by Franklin Uchenna.

BK Hacken saw more of the more throughout the encounter.

Mads Thychosen's right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner following a corner gave AIK the lead in the 37th minute.

Mikkel Rygaard's left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the high centre of the goal leveled the score for BK Häcken in the 53rd minute. Mikkel Rygaard's goal was assisted by Kristoffer Lund.

Ibrahim Sadiq saved his team from defeat in the 74th minute. His right footed shot from the centre of the box landed in the bottom left corner of the net. Sadiq's goal was assisted by Kristoffer Lund.

