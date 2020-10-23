Ghana's Jonathan Mensah pens multi-year contract extension at Columbus Crew

Jonathan Mensah plays for Columbus Crew

Ghana defender Jonathan Mensah has signed a multi-year contract at Columbus Crew, the Major League Soccer outfit announced on Thursday.

Mensah has become an instrumental figure at the Black and Gold lads since joining four years ago from FC Anzhi Makhachkala.



The 30-year-old was rewarded with the captain’s armband ahead of the 2020 MLS season.



The Ohio-based giants announced that they have tied down the former Granada guardsman to a new one-year deal.



“We are thrilled to announce that Jonathan has signed a multi-year contract extension with the Club,” said Crew SC President and General Manager Tim Bezbatchenko. “In addition to having a ‘Defender of the Year’ award-worthy season in 2020 and consistently being one of the top defenders in MLS, Jonathan is someone who leads by example and serves as a role model to the younger players. He has earned the respect of teammates, coaches and the Central Ohio community alike for his efforts on and off the field and we are delighted that he has committed to remain in Columbus.”

Mensah has made 18 regular-season appearances, playing every minute of every regular-season match for the Crew.



Notably, Mensah has completed 1,022 passes in regular-season action in 2020, more than any other player in MLS.



He also leads the league in blocks (21), clearances (89) and is tied for second-most headed clearances (48).



Mensah will lead Columbus Crew when they square off against Houston Dynamo at BBVA Stadium on Saturday.