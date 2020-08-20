Sports News

Ghana’s Joseph Aidoo returns rob Celta Vigo pre-season

Joseph Aidoo

Ghanaian international defender, Joseph Aidoo has returned to preseason training together with the rest of his Celta Vigo teammates as they begin preparations ahead of the new season.

The 24-year old was at the A Mardoa training complex on Wednesday as the team went through drills and jogging to shake of the exertions of last season.



Players of Celta Vigo were divided into six groups as part of COVID-19 protocols, despite undergoing test before resuming training.



The highly rated Black Star defender had a good campaign last season, helping the Sky Blues maintain their LaLiga status on final day.

Aidoo made 33 appearances in his maiden season in the Spanish Laliga following his transfer from Belgium side KRC Genk.



The former Inter Allies defender will look to continue his impressive start to life in the Spanish top flight when the league returns at the end of September.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.